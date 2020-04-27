Residents of the Villages of Five Points supported a food drive April 22, giving 221 bags of food to the Community Resource Center in Rehoboth Beach.

At an average of four pounds per bag, the donation totaled approximately 880 pounds of food. Some VOFP residents also made monetary contributions to support the center.

The event was organized by the VOFP Board and Social Committee, with Brenda Stover serving as facilitator. Volunteers included Dave Shook, Dalton and Jan Semmel, Debbie Walls, Carole Kohr, Jim Stover, John Eikrem and Joni Mahon. Residents who volunteered vehicles for collection and delivery included Shook, Semmel, Walls, Spall and Stover.

“We can now accept many more people who have not previously been in our program but now need help,” said Diane Shearon of the Community Resource Center’s Food Rescue program. “Because of this large donation, we won’t have to ration our food to families.”

Planning for future VOFP food drives is currently underway. To that end, residents may wish to stock their pantries with nonperishable food. There is no limit to the amount of the food donation.

The VOFP encourages other local communities and HOAs to organize food drives and food banks/pantries to advertise their needs during these difficult times.