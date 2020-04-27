Brandywine Valley SPCA will provide free pet food at Kent County Administrative Complex in Dover.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) will be holding two drive-thru pet food pantries this week to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. . Free pet food will be distributed as follows:

Pet food will be distributed on Thursday, April 30, at Sussex Academy in Georgetown and on Friday, May 1, at the Kent County Administrative Complex in Dover.

Both pantries will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon and provide food for both dogs and cats, while supplies last. Participants should arrive in and remain inside a vehicle. Brandywine Valley SPCA staff will request information on pets from a six-foot distance and then load the food into the trunk.

The pantries are part of the BVSPCA’s ongoing commitment to help prevent families from needing to surrender their beloved pets to a shelter for economic reasons.

“The number of families suddenly without jobs is staggering,” said BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “They need their pets by their side now more than ever, and we’re going to make sure they don’t have to give them up to a shelter simply because they can’t afford food.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has distributed more than more 38,000 pounds of pet food to families in need and sent five truckloads of pet food to other shelters for their pantries.

The BVSPCA has also expanded its standard pet food pantry hours to be accessible anytime the shelter is open. Shelter hours are Tuesday - Friday noon - 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Donations to help the BVSPCA help supply pet food to families in need and can be made here.