Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, and 21 of their colleagues in sending a letter April 27 to Senate leaders, asking that future legislation to address the coronavirus pandemic also include resources to meet domestic and sexual violence survivors’ urgent housing needs, which have been exacerbated by stay-at-home orders, social distancing and the ongoing economic upheaval caused by COVID-19.

“Communities need a surge of resources to meet survivors’ diverse housing needs, increase the capacity of local programs to address those needs and be responsive to the housing availability in each community,” wrote the senators. “Local programs are working to reduce the number of families in their shelters to respond to calls for social distancing. Some shelters will not be admitting new clients but will be looking to house clients in hotels, motels, or rental properties. Others are working to support survivors who have recently secured independent housing only to lose their jobs and economic stability as a result of COVID-19. Once the immediate health crisis subsides, there will be an influx of need as survivors make plans to escape while facing continued economic strain.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2W6cOIj.