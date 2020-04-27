Bayhealth issued a statement April 24 urging the public not to delay emergency medical care.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the responses of healthcare facilities around the world have naturally raised some public concerns around emergency department visits,” read the statement. “An alarming result is that, out of fear, many people are delaying or avoiding urgent care — putting their health and lives in jeopardy. Bayhealth wants to assure people that significant measures have been taken to maintain the utmost safety of each patient who walks through their doors. The EDs at Bayhealth, Kent and Sussex Campuses and Bayhealth Emergency Center, Smyrna are operating as usual 24 hours a day, seven days a week to handle all non-COVID-19 related emergencies.”

“Your health and safety are our highest priority and we are here and prepared to serve you in the safest manner possible,” said Medical Director of Emergency Services Kelly Abbrescia. “Please do not delay in coming to us for your urgent medical needs or calling 911 for a medical emergency. We want to make sure that you or your loved one get the care needed when it’s needed most.”

The Bayhealth EDs have been converted and divided to keep all patients separated and safe. There’s an isolated area for those with COVID-19 symptoms and a separate waiting room and treatment space for patients with other medical issues. Rooms in the ED are private and are cleaned and disinfected between every patient.

“We also have two sets of care teams — one group working exclusively with COVID-I9 patients and a different set of team members taking care of patients with other medical conditions,” said Abbrescia.

“If you’re experiencing severe symptoms or a serious injury it’s crucial to visit the ED as soon as possible to avoid worsening and lasting health consequences,” read the statement. “For children that need to be seen in the ED, a parent is able to remain with them. In the case of a life-threatening situation, including signs of a heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately.”

For more, visit bayhealth.org.