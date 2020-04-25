Over 460 people were tested on Wednesday, April 22

ChristianaCare conducted a mobile coronavirus testing site in in Georgetown on Wednesday, April 22 at Delaware Technical Community College.

Over 460 people were tested at no cost.

"We recognize that there's a need in this community. There's been an uptick in positive results," said Terri Corbo, Christiana Care's Senior Vice President of Clinical Essential Services. "We have families and workers concerned that they may be infected."

Test results normally take three to four days and individuals are notified of their results by phone. Results will be reported to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

“These mobile testing sites enable us to reach our neighbors who may not have a primary care provider or easy access to other testing locations, especially in Sussex County where there has been a significant surge in COVID-19 cases," said Sharon Kurfuerst, chief operating officer at ChristianaCare.