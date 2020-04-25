A 25-year-old male was hospitalized

Delaware State Police are investigating a street robbery that occurred in Selbyville and left a man hospitalized.

The initial police investigation determined that at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 24, a 25-year-old male and a female acquaintance were in the area of Washington Avenue and Polly Branch Road. They were approached by two male suspects who had their faces concealed with cloth coverings. The suspects demanded money from both victims and assaulted the male by striking him in the head and face with a handgun. The female turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects, who then ran off. The female drove the male victim to a hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries. The female victim was not injured.

The suspects could only be described as being male, between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall and wearing all dark clothing, including cloth face coverings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Mills of the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.