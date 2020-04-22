The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Delmarva Central Railroad will resurface and perform general maintenance on the railroad crossing on Johnson Road, between Gum Branch and Seaford roads, Blades, requiring its closure from 5 a.m. April 23 to 11:59 p.m. April 25.

Eastbound detour route is Johnson Road to Gum Branch Road onto O'Neals Road to Seaford Road and return to Johnson Road. Westbound detour route is Johnson Road onto Seaford Road to O'Neals Road to Gum Branch Road and back to Johnson Road.

Detour signage will be posted.