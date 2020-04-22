Devil’s Party Press, of Milton, is making select e-books available at no cost, available on Amazon for free download during certain periods, publisher Dianne Pearce announced April 22.

Earlier in April, DPP kicked off this program by offering Mark Alan Polo’s award-winning “Mosquitoes and Men.” Beginning April 27, David W. Dutton’s “One of the Madding Crowd” will be available as a free Kindle download.

“One of the Madding Crowd,” literary drama, chronicles the exploits of Marc Steadman, a man born into affluence; a man who will do whatever it takes to remain in the upper echelon of society. The novel received various awards including Best Original Novel of 2018, Delaware Press Association, National Association of Press Women. Both Dutton and Polo reside in Milton.

The DPP promotion runs through May 1.

“Amazon limits the amount of time we can offer the eBook at no cost to five consecutive days,” said Pearce. “We’re delighted to offer David Dutton’s novel free of charge, as we’re well aware that entertainment options, not to mention finances, are limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. DPP is happy to give something to the reading community. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer and, in return, discover a compelling novel with a complex protagonist.”

Pearce noted that DPP will be offering additional titles via Kindle at no cost in the coming weeks and months.

For more, visit devilspartypress.com.