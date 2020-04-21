Here's how you can donate

A Delaware State University emergency relief fund hopes to raise $1 million to support students who are struggling. The community has donated almost $250,000 so far.

After the university canceled in-person classes during the coronavirus crisis, one student had to move back home, sharing a computer with her mother and working part-time to help her family. Then, her mother was laid off and had to return the work computer.

“I am asking for this money to buy a laptop and some clothes since I am now technically the only breadwinner in my household,” the student wrote to the university. “My paychecks have to be used for groceries until my mom can get her unemployment.”

Another lost both her grandparents to the virus. “I never knew how big my village was until I went through a crisis,” Kennedy Graham said. “The support I got from not only the students but the staff at Delaware State University was amazing.”

The first contribution came from Bank of America Market president Chip Rossi and his wife Tracy.

“Many of these students made their way to college against unimaginable odds, and COVID-19 threatens their hopes of a college education,” Rossi said. “Delaware State will not let that happen, and neither should any of us who care about educational access for all.”

The Laffey-McHugh Foundation donated $100,000, and the Wilmington chapter of The Links donated $10,000.

DSU president Tony Allen said he is grateful for the donations. “I could not be more proud of the hundreds of individuals, institutions, and community groups who have already given to the fund,” Allen said.

More than 800 students have sent applications, totaling $650,000. “Now is not the time to plant victory flags,” Allen said. “For those who can, we need your help to ensure that these young people can continue to realize their dreams.”

To donate, visit https://www.desu.edu/studentrelief.