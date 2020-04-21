The Delaware Department of Transportation announced its contractor, Pennoni Associates Inc., will inspect the Charles W. Cullen Bridge over the Indian River Inlet in Dewey Beach during the weeks of April 27 and May 4, requiring lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Fridays.

During the week of April 27, the southbound right lane will be closed on Route 1 between Inlet and Turn Point roads. Inspections will be conducted from a truck on the shoulder, and the closed right lane will be open to bicycle traffic.

During the week of May 4, the northbound pedestrian walkway will be closed and pedestrian/bicycle traffic will be redirected onto the closed right shoulder of Route 1 northbound for the length of the bridge.

Motorists should use caution in this area for pedestrians, cyclists, bridge inspectors and the shifting of traffic.