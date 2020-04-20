Regional rankings included

Almost 2,000 middle and high school students from across the state competed in the Delaware Secondary School Mathematics League this year. Armed with pen and paper, teams and individuals answer math questions in a limited amount of time and are scored at the end.

Invitational meets at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover were canceled due to the pandemic.

A complete list of the regional winners is on the Delaware Council of Teachers of Mathematics website at https://sites.google.com/view/dctm.

The purpose of the math league is to cultivate interest in mathematics through team competition. This year, there were 352 teams registered, and the students represented 56 middle schools and 49 high schools including most of the public school districts and many charter, private and parochial schools.

The math league director is Denise I. Griffiths, Delaware Technical Community College. The math league coordinators are Mindy Bennett, P. S. duPont Middle School, and Tabitha Horne, Stanton Middle School, for grades 7-8, and Vinita E. Lobo, Archmere Academy, for grades 9-12. Katia Foret, Delaware Department of Education, is the math league question coordinator.

Regional results

(*HM means honorable mention)

7th Grade

Region 1

Teams

1st- P. S. duPont Middle School 2nd- St. Mary Magdalen School

Individuals

1st- Grace Yang, P. S. duPont Middle School 2nd- Daniel Qi, P. S. duPont Middle School 2nd- Ellie Johnson, P. S. duPont Middle School 3rd- Kareem Arar, P. S. duPont Middle School

Region 2

Teams

1st- Immaculate Heart of Mary School 2nd- St. Ann School

Individuals

1st- Aidan Mahoney, St. Ann School 2nd- Cooper Giles, Wilmington Montessori School 3rd- Ian Fanhoe, Immaculate Heart of Mary School 3rd- Julia Nowaczyk, St. Ann School

Region 3

Teams

1st- Cab Calloway School of the Arts C 2nd- Cab Calloway School of the Arts A HM* St. John the Beloved School

Individuals

1st- Andres Lorenzo, St. Anthony of Padua School 2nd- Michael Guarino, St. John the Beloved School 3rd- Akanksha Katoch, Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Region 4

Teams

1st- Conrad Schools of Science A 2nd- Conrad Schools of Science B HM* Red Lion Christian Academy

Individuals

1st- Yanming (Luca) Huang, Conrad Schools of Science 2nd- Adarsh Ramamurthy, Conrad Schools of Science 3rd- Dhruv Yadav, Conrad Schools of Science 3rd- Grayson Coward, Red Lion Christian Academy

Region 5

Teams

1st- H. B. duPont Middle School 2nd- Independence School

Individuals

1st- Ethan Yin, H. B. duPont Middle School 2nd- Alex Norkane, H. B. duPont Middle School 2nd- Daniel Hong, Independence School 2nd- Lorenzo Santos, Independence School 3rd- Zaden Lockwood, Independence School 3rd- Cailyn Pan, Independence School

Region 6

Teams

1st - CHS Middle School Honors Academy 2nd- Shue-Medill Middle School

Individuals

1st- Soham Bhatt, CHS Middle School Honors Academy 1st- Tyler Le, CHS Middle School Honors Academy 1st- Kelvin Yu, Shue-Medill Middle School 2nd- Daniel Okagbare, CHS Middle School Honors Academy 3rd- Baron Paul, CHS Middle School Honors Academy 3rd- Barak Unlu, CHS Middle School Honors Academy

Region 7

Teams

1st- Newark Charter School Blue 2nd- Newark Charter School Red HM* Tarbiyah School

Individuals

1st- Doris Cao, Newark Charter School 1st- Ella Miller, Newark Charter School 2nd- Aanya Gupta, Newark Charter School 2nd- Josh Hevelow, Newark Charter School 2nd- Isha Kanchana, Newark Charter School 3rd- Nick Bartocci, Newark Charter School 3rd- Alanna Denault, Newark Charter School

Region 8

Teams

1st- Alfred G. Waters Middle School 2nd- MOT Charter School

Individuals

1st- Sarvesh Dhungei, Alfred G. Waters Middle School 2nd- Terry Luo, Alfred G. Waters Middle School 3rd- Shishir Dommeti, Alfred G. Waters Middle School

Region 9

Teams

1st- Fifer Middle School

Individuals

1st- Noel Kim, Fifer Middle School 2nd- Sage Sawhney, Postlethwait Middle School 3rd- Kareem Boukari, Postlethwait Middle School

Region 10

Teams

1st- Beacon Middle School 2nd- Greenwood Mennonite School

Individuals

1st- Rania Khan, Beacon Middle School 2nd- Aanyka Vester, Beacon Middle School 2nd- Olivia Smoker, Greenwood Mennonite School 3rd- Andrew Baker, Greenwood Mennonite School 3rd- Aiden Hudson, Mariner Middle School

Region 11

Teams

1st- Millsboro Middle School 2nd- Delmar Middle School

Individuals

1st- James Moran, Millsboro Middle School 2nd- Noah Benz, The Jefferson School 2nd- Duncan Winger, Millsboro Middle School 3rd- Mustafa Kilicarslan, Delmar Middle School 3rd- Gabriel Young, Selbyville Middle School

8th Grade

Region 1

Teams

1st- P. S. duPont Middle School 2nd- St. Mary Magdalen School

Individuals

1st- Malti John, P. S. duPont Middle School 2nd- Sophia Chen, P. S. duPont Middle School 3rd- Alex Zheng, P. S. duPont Middle School

Region 2

Teams

1st- St. Ann School 2nd- Immaculate Heart of Mary School

Individuals

1st- Joseph Mancuso, St. Ann School 2nd- Ben Devlin, St. Ann School 3rd- Caroline Peach, Ursuline Academy 3rd- Jack Allen, Wilmington Montessori School

Region 3

Teams

1st- Cab Calloway School of the Arts A 2nd- Cab Calloway School of the Arts B HM* St. John the Beloved School

Individuals

1st- Aadhi Narayan, Cab Calloway School of the Arts 2nd- Anish Agarwal, Cab Calloway School of the Arts 2nd- Dhriti Tattari, Cab Calloway School of the Arts 2nd- Aanya Yatavelli, Cab Calloway School of the Arts 3rd- Michelle Mao, Cab Calloway School of the Arts 3rd- Iveena Mukherjee, Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Region 4

Teams

1st- Conrad Schools of Science B 2nd- Conrad Schools of Science A HM* Red Lion Christian Academy

Individuals

1st- Jiayi Liu, Conrad Schools of Science 2nd- Navin Armstrong, Conrad Schools of Science 2nd- Aryan Mehta, Conrad Schools of Science 2nd- Henry You, Red Lion Christian Academy 3rd- Jane Oommen, Conrad Schools of Science

Region 5

Teams

1st- Independence School Alpha 2nd- Independence School Beta HM* H. B. duPont Middle School

Individuals

1st- Veer Pahwa, Independence School 2nd- Denzel Zhao, H. B. duPont Middle School 3rd- Kevin He, Independence School

Region 6

Teams

1st- CHS Middle School Honors Academy 1st- Shue-Medill Middle School 2nd- Gauger-Cobbs Middle School

Individuals

1st- William Moore, Shue-Medill Middle School 2nd- Joey DeGregory, Shue-Medill Middle School 3rd- Rebekah Tuminaro, CHS Middle School Honors Academy 3rd- Felicia Zhang, Gauger-Cobbs Middle School 3rd- Miranda Hans, Shue-Medill Middle School

Region 7

Teams

1st- Newark Charter School Red 2nd- Newark Charter School Blue HM* Christ the Teacher Catholic School

Individuals

1st- Kate Li, Newark Charter School 2nd- Sanajana Gontu, Newark Charter School 3rd- Runyi Liu, Newark Charter School 3rd- Derek Yang, Newark Charter School

Region 8

Teams

1st- MOT Charter School 2nd- Alfred G. Waters Middle School

Individuals

1st- Siddarth Kancharapu, MOT Charter School 2nd- Morgan Kropiewnicki, St. Anne’s Episcopal School 3rd- Cathy Zhao, MOT Charter School

Region 9

Teams

1st- Postlethwait Middle School 2nd- Smyrna Middle School

Individuals

1st- Khang Nguyen, Smyrna Middle School 2nd- Bowen Simmons, Postlethwait Middle School 3rd- Raina Lakhani, Postlethwait Middle School

Region 10

Teams

1st- Beacon Middle School 2nd- Greenwood Mennonite School

Individuals

1st- Rose Spiezio, Beacon Middle School 1st- Emma Smoker, Greenwood Mennonite School 2nd- Julianna Baron, Beacon Middle School 2nd- Hope Muzzi, Beacon Middle School 3rd- Kattara Hart, Beacon Middle School 3rd- Alexis Cramer, Greenwood Mennonite School

Region 11

Teams

1st- Delmar Middle School 2nd- Selbyville Middle School

Individuals

1st- Jackson Chandler, Selbyville Middle School 2nd- Emily Betts, Millsboro Middle School 3rd- Julianna Morelli, Delmar Middle School

9th Grade

Region 1

Teams

1st- Archmere Academy 2nd- Concord High School

Individuals

1st- Alex Chen, Archmere Academy 2nd- Helen Qi, Archmere Academy 3rd- Michael Trungold, Concord High School

Region 2

Teams

1st- Sanford School 2nd- St. Elizabeth School

Individuals

1st- Eric Hu, Sanford School 2nd- Lucas Sun, Sanford School 3rd- Jeremy Bier, Wilmington Christian School

Region 3

Teams

1st- Charter School of Wilmington A 2nd- Charter School of Wilmington B HM* Padua Academy, Emily Grugan

Individuals

1st- Crystal Lu, Charter School of Wilmington 2nd- Mia Lu, Charter School of Wilmington 3rd- Chinmay Agrawal, Charter School of Wilmington 3rd- Nathan Zhao, Charter School of Wilmington

Region 4

Teams

1st- Newark Charter School 2nd- Newark High School

Individuals

1st- Leana Griffin, Newark Charter School 2nd- Alex Barry, Newark Charter School 2nd- Joseph Davis, Newark Charter School 2nd- Pranit Gunjal, Newark Charter School 3rd- Razane Akeel, Newark Charter School

Region 5

Teams

1st- Caravel Academy 2nd- Delaware Military Academy

Individuals

1st- Lun Kong, William Penn High School 2nd- Brahmin Brown, Caravel Academy 3rd- Caleb Dahloff, Caravel Academy

Region 6

Teams

1st- St. Andrew’s School 2nd- Appoquinimink High School

Individuals

1st- Kyle Share, St. Andrew’s School 2nd- Christina Law, Red Lion Christian Academy 2nd- Lucy Lee, Red Lion Christian Academy 2nd- Seoyoon Kwon, St. Andrew’s School 3rd- Matthew Bitler, Appoquinimink High School 3rd- Shivi Royal, Appoquinimink High School 3rd- Emma Tang, St. Andrew’s School 3rd- Sophie Xu, St. Andrew’s School

Region 7

Teams

1st- Caesar Rodney High School 2nd- POLYTECH High School

Individuals

1st- Amin Boukari, Caesar Rodney High School 2nd- Auden Shabazz, Lake Forest High School 3rd- Abhishek Hatkar, Dover High School

Region 8

Teams

1st- Cape Henlopen High School 2nd- Sussex Central High School

Individuals

1st- Jia Qi Xie, Cape Henlopen High School 1st- Sherly Zhu, Sussex Central High School 2nd- Vicky Chan, Indian River High School 3rd- Evan Sydnor, Cape Henlopen High School

10th – 12th Grades

Region 1

Teams

1st- Archmere Academy 2nd- Salesianum School

Individuals

1st- Nick Zhu, Archmere Academy 2nd- Andy Shi, Archmere Academy 3rd- Jessica Pei, Archmere Academy 3rd- Jonathan Pei, Brandywine High School 3rd- Connor Nagle, Salesianum School

Region 2

Teams

1st- Sanford School 2nd- Wilmington Christian School

Individuals

1st- Steven Xia, Sanford School 2nd- Alex You, Sanford School 2nd- Jeff Du, Wilmington Christian School 3rd- Julia Hatoum, Sanford School

Region 3

Teams

1st- Charter School of Wilmington A 2nd- Charter School of Wilmington B HM* Tower Hill School

Individuals

1st- Alexander Zhu, Charter School of Wilmington 2nd- Jerry Lu, Charter School of Wilmington 2nd- Parth Rustagi, Charter School of Wilmington 2nd- Albert Xing, Charter School of Wilmington 3rd- Heran Yang, Charter School of Wilmington 3rd- Vincent Cai, Tower Hill School

Region 4

Teams

1st- Newark Charter School A 2nd- Newark Charter School B HM* St. Mark’s High School

Individuals

1st- Leon Zhao, Newark Charter School 2nd- Rohan Kanchana, Newark Charter School 2nd- Kevin Zhou, Newark Charter School 3rd- Pragyat Khanal, Newark Charter School 3rd- Linus Wise, St. Mark’s High School

Region 5

Teams

1st- The Tatnall School 2nd- Caravel Academy

Individuals

1st- Kyle Miller, Caravel Academy 2nd- Wenpei Shao, The Tatnall School 2nd- Jeff Shi, The Tatnall School 3rd- James Steeman, Caravel Academy 3rd- Eugene Deng, The Tatnall School

Region 6

Teams

1st- St. Andrew’s School A 2nd- St. Andrew’s School B HM* Appoquinimink High School HM* Middletown High School

Individuals

1st- Tracy Yuan, St. Andrew’s School 2nd- Robert Shyroian, St. Andrew’s School 3rd- Aidan Mahar, Appoquinimink High School 3rd- Shreya Bathula, Middletown High School 3rd- Yuhan Wu, St. Andrew’s School

Region 7

Teams

1st- POLYTECH High School 2nd- Dover High School

Individuals

1st- Anna Dai, Caesar Rodney High School 1st- Kerrance Dai, Caesar Rodney High School 1st- Konner Metz, Caesar Rodney High School 1st- Hashir Cheema, Dover High School 2nd- George Guo, Dover High School 2nd- Wyatt Simmons, POLYTECH High School 2nd- Colin Soule, POLYTECH High School 2nd- Mickey Weis, POLYTECH High School 3rd- Mason Wrede, Caesar Rodney High School 3rd- Jake Merkle, POLYTECH High School

Region 8

Teams

1st- Delmar High School 2nd- Sussex Central High School

Individuals

1st- Penn Smith, Sussex Central High School 1st- Victor Tung, Sussex Central High School 2nd- Teresa Morelli, Delmar High School 3rd- Chloe Kim, Sussex Academy