State Auditor Kathy McGuiness volunteered at the Food Bank of Delaware’s Newark site April 10 — Good Friday — packaging meal boxes.

“It’s essential to give back to the community, especially right now,” said McGuiness. “Ensuring that Delawareans have the resources they need remains a priority.”

McGuiness worked alongside about 10 other volunteers geared up in masks and gloves.

“At a time like this, it’s important to provide peace of mind that those who need a nutritious meal can receive it,” she said. “I ask that those who are able to assist in providing these life-sustaining services to fellow Delawareans to do so.”

Even though the stay-at-home order is in effect until May 15, Delawareans who are healthy and are able to volunteer should sign up for shifts at their local food bank.