Bob is available for adoption

Bob can’t figure out why a handsome boy like himself has been at the Brandywine Valley SPCA for more than 100 days.

Bob’s only four years old, has a spunky personality and can be quite a ham in order to get affection. He's looking for a forever home where he can explore, lounge, get to know his new family and enjoy many good petting sessions. Basically, he wants to be the king of the house, like he deserves.

Bob isn't opposed to other cats in the house, but he would prefer to have the place to himself. Meet Bob at the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus.