The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council will hold a public webinar at 7:30 p.m. April 28 to provide information on obtaining recreational tilefish permits and options available to recreational tilefish anglers for electronically submitting vessel trip reports.

Recreational tilefish anglers may soon be subject to new permitting and reporting requirements. Under proposed regulations published by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, private recreational vessels including for-hire operators using their vessels for noncharter, recreational trips, would be required to obtain a federal vessel permit to target or retain golden or blueline tilefish north of the Virginia/North Carolina border. These vessel operators would also be required to submit vessel trip reports electronically within 24 hours of returning to port for trips where tilefish were targeted or retained. More information about the proposed requirements is available at bit.ly/2wOTnv2.

During the webinar, staff from the Mid-Atlantic Council and NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Regional Office will include an overview of the proposed action, a step-by-step demonstration of how to obtain a permit and a demonstration of the NOAA/GARFO Fish Online application for submitting reports, with opportunities for Q&A after each.

Webinar connection instructions are available at bit.ly/2yhuPez.

The webinar will be recorded and made available on the council’s website for later viewing.

NOAA Fisheries is encouraging anglers not already using another electronic VTR system to utilize NOAA Fish Online, available through a mobile app or a web-based portal. Other systems that may be suitable for recreational anglers include SAFIS eTrips and SAFIS eTrips Online. You can access information about approved applications and other aspects of electronic reporting on the NOAA Fisheries website, bit.ly/3akP88h.

