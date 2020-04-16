The city of Milford annual election originally scheduled for April 25, then rescheduled to May 9, has been postponed pursuant to the sixth modification of the declaration of a state of emergency for Delaware due to public health threat. Additional information will be provided once a new date can be established.

Milford maintains its own voter registration system. To determine current registration status, call the City Clerk’s Office at Milford City Hall at 422-1111, ext. 1300 or 1303, and leave a message. The city continues to accept voter registrations by telephone.

Any qualified elector duly registered in Milford may cast their vote by absentee ballot. Those unable to, or who do not wish to vote in person at the polls, should call the City Clerk’s Office, at the above telephone number and extension, for information on how to obtain an absentee ballot.