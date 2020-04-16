Recommending how, when to reopen economic activity

Sen. Tom Carper issued this statement Thursday:

“Those who know me know that I’m always interested in being part of the solution. That is especially true today as our country faces unprecedented challenges combating the coronavirus and protecting the American people. I’ve answered the call of duty before, and I’m ready to do so again and to help in whatever way I can.

“The most important thing right now is that we are guided by science and heeding the advice of experts. We know that we can’t reopen our economy until we have the public health crisis under control, and effective widespread testing and the ability to track this virus is going to be key to that effort. As a recovering governor, I know that it is often those on the ground and those on the front lines who best know what is needed. I hope that my colleagues and I can amplify their voices so that we can make sure our state and local governments have the critical supplies and equipment they need for this fight.

“Just last night, I hosted a telephone townhall with Delawareans to hear their concerns during this uncertain time. Repeatedly, folks asked what the government is doing to make sure that people will be safe. People are rightly concerned that we will reopen too soon and that their lives – and the lives of their loved ones – will be put at risk. They are worried that the virus will come back, we will have to shut down again. I know that those worries are on the minds of so many right now, so I welcome the opportunity to relay those concerns directly to President Trump and give him my honest advice. I will do whatever I can to make sure we put the well-being of our constituents first and resume normal life as soon and as safely as possible. I know that we can – and we will – get through the unprecedented challenges we are facing right now if we work together and we follow the facts.”