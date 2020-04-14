The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the U.S. 113 northbound overpass between Frontage Road and Route 1 northbound, Milford, from 9 a.m. April 20 to 5 a.m. April 23, for DelDOT contractor Eastern Highway Specialists to repair the bridge deck.

Businesses on U.S. 113/North DuPont Boulevard will remain open during the closure of the overpass.

Motorists travelling north on U.S. 113 will turn right onto Northwest Front Street and continue east to the ramp on the right for Route 1 northbound and turn right onto the ramp for Route 1 northbound.

From areas on U.S. 113 northbound, north of Northwest Front Street: Motorists will make a legal U-turn and head south on U.S. 113 to Northwest Front Street, turn left onto Northwest Front Street and continue east to the ramp on the right for Route 1 northbound and turn right onto the ramp for Route 1 northbound.

Variable message boards will be posted with detour routes signed.