The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Program is offering its six-session Food$mart class to Delaware families via Zoom, beginning at 11 a.m. April 16 and continuing at 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 21.

This free class teaches families easy ways to eat healthier, save money with groceries, use their food resources wisely and cook food safely. The class is usually done in person, so unfortunately participants won't be able to sample foods; however, anyone who completes the class can be mailed a cookbook.

The first session will be taught by Jennifer Seabrook-Scott and Mary Edwards.

The course is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To register, fill out the pre- and post- questionnaire at bit.ly/2yTKwZs. Information is not shared with outside sources and is only used to report back to USDA. Those registered will be sent a Zoom link the day prior.