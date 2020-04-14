The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Industrial Park Boulevard, between Park Avenue and Ross Station Road, Seaford, from 5 a.m. April 22 to 11:59 p.m. April 24, for Delmarva Central Railroad to resurface and perform general maintenance on their railroad crossing.

Eastbound detour route is Industrial Park Boulevard to Park Avenue onto Ross Station Road and return to Industrial Park Boulevard. Westbound detour route Industrial Park Boulevard onto Ross Station Road to Park Avenue and back to Industrial Park Boulevard.

Detour signage will be posted.