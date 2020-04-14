Sen. Chris Coons published an op-ed April 14 in The News Journal calling for a clear, nationwide strategy for delivering protective equipment, resources and more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the most difficult conversations I’ve had … have been with health care workers and first responders who are serving on the front lines of this crisis without all the equipment they need, from ventilators for patients to masks and other types of personal protective equipment,” wrote Coons. “This issue is far from unique to Delaware. Across the country, states, communities and health care workers are still scrambling for basic resources. What we need is a clear, coordinated federal strategy to produce and distribute desperately needed medical equipment in Delaware and communities everywhere.”

The full text of the op-ed, “We need clear federal strategy to distribute equipment to fight COVID-19,” is available at bit.ly/3enyhVu.