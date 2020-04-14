Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay will hold a virtual town hall interactive presentation of proposed policy recommendations promoting healthy lifestyles in Delaware from 6 to 7 p.m. April 21.

Tasked by Gov. John Carney’s office, the Healthy Lifestyles Subcommittee of the Cancer Risk Reduction Committee is in the process of developing policy recommendations promoting physical activity, healthy nutrition access and obesity prevention across Delaware. Hall-Long and Rattay co-chair the subcommittee.

Participants will learn about and weigh in on these potential policy recommendations promoting healthy lifestyles among Delaware residents. During the virtual town hall, participants will hear about the various policy recommendations the subcommittee is considering and have the chance to provide community input through interactive polling.

Participants will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Gift cards will be delivered electronically via email within two weeks of the town hall.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/34yh6Mc.