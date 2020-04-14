The Dewey Business Partnership, in conjunction with IFA Virtual Racing, wants to help workers displaced by mandatory closures by hosting the Doing it for Dewey Virtual Run/Walk/Crawl on May 4.

The coronavirus disease pandemic has effectively closed down Dewey Beach right at the start of the season and, as a result, many restaurants have either closed or initiated safe carry out/delivery policies, meaning many food service workers are no longer serving customers.

The event allows for various levels of participation in a socially responsible way, while supporting the town’s industry workers.

IFA Virtual Racing was founded by Mary Yetsko-Krol and Ed Hartwell in 2019 as a way to host runs and walks without limitations.

The loop the DBP has come up with is meant to simulate walking or running through the town, passing Dewey Beach establishments in either 1-mile, 2-mile or 5K versions, for walkers and runners of all abilities. Participants may complete the walk within their own neighborhood, on a treadmill or wherever they like walking/running best by May 4.

For those doing the 5K, participants can post their times competitively, and results will be announced May 5. Participants get a coupon sheet they can use at the participating establishments. Certificates of participation will also be available. In addition, there will be a virtual post-party for those who sign up.

Participating establishments are Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Beach Country Club, Gary’s Dewey Beach Grill, Hammerheads, Nalu Hawaiian Surf Bar & Grille, Mez*Cali, Sirvida, The Starboard, Starboard Raw and Woody’s Dewey Beach.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/3b4pW76.