Incidents were first reported in the County Seat Gardens Mobile Home Park area, but have since spread throughout central Sussex.

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in numerous reports of criminal mischief in Sussex County.

Reports of criminal mischief began in late March 2020, in the County Seat Gardens Mobile Home Park area in Georgetown. Since then, the incidents have since spread throughout central Sussex. Multiple incidents have been reported in which vehicle and business windows have struck with a blunt force object or shot at with what appears to be a BB gun. been shot at with what appears to be a BB gun or are being struck by some type of blunt force object.

The motivation for the crime appears to be criminal mischief-related only, as nothing has been reported stolen.

Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information related to these incidents to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.