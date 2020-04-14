Beebe Medical Group is offering telemedicine visits across all offices — specialty, primary and walk-in care — to provide access to healthcare for residents practicing social and physical distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first week of April, more than 1,000 visits were conducted across all of Beebe Medical Group.

“Beebe Medical Group is committed to providing care during this difficult time,” said Stephen Keiser, vice president of operations, Beebe Medical Group. “We have created access to telemedicine across all of our offices so that patients can call their provider’s office and get an appointment, along with instructions on an easy-to-use platform for video conferencing. The most important thing we can do for our patients is to make sure they have access to care in the safest place for them, which is their home right now.”

Patients will need a computer or smart device, an email address and basic computer skills. Assistance and instructional help can be provided on setup. Between Beebe’s patient portal and this technology, patient information remains confidential and protected through the system. Beebe Home Care Services provides telehealth to monitor and connect with patients virtually either pre or post procedure.

This is also an option to monitor and care for patients who are self-quarantining or positive for COVID-19. Through telemedicine, Beebe Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers can monitor symptoms, assess patients, provide care plans and determine if another level of care is appropriate.

Beebe Healthcare has also expanded its COVID-19 Screening Line, at 645-3200. While its primary purpose is for patients to receive screening and assessment by a Beebe clinician for COVID-19 testing, the screening line team is prepared to address questions surrounding COVID-19 symptoms, education and care. The Screening Line is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

“We understand you might be scared during this pandemic, but your everyday health still matters,” said Bobby Gulab, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Beebe Medical Group. “Thank you for trusting Beebe Medical Group, as part of Beebe Healthcare, with your care. Even at home, we are here to care for you.”