Kent, Sussex and Intercounty

These changes will be effective May 17 if the pandemic state of emergency declaration has expired.

Kent County

Schedule times will be adjusted on some routes to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 101: Route will be extended to Dover High School, operating every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes.

Route 105: Eagle Meadows will continue to be served via flag stops along Sorghum Mill Rd.

Route 112: Additional one-way Saturday trip will be added from Scarborough Road Park & Ride to the Dover Transit Center at approximately 6 p.m.

Route 117: Route will not be extended to serve the Kent County Library at this time.

Route 120: An additional weekday trip will depart Smyrna Park & Ride at 6:02 p.m. to Scarborough Road Park & Ride.

Sussex County

Schedule times will be adjusted on some routes to improve on-time performance and connections.

Seasonal Beach Bus Service-DART’s daily Beach Bus service is planned to go into effect on May 18, 2020; however, based on details of Governor Carney’s Emergency Declaration, the start date may be delayed further into the summer. The service has been extended later, ending on September 20. Rehoboth Park & Ride will now offer free parking, parking at Lewes Transit Center (LTC) remains free; bus fare paid upon boarding at both locations.

201 Red Line: Service between LTC and Rehoboth operates every 10-30 minutes depending on time of day, approximately 5:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

203 Orange Line: Service between LTC and Dewey operates every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

204 Yellow Line: Service between LTC and Downtown Lewes/Ferry Terminal operates every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. The last bus departs the Ferry Terminal at 9:06 p.m.

206 Green Line: Service between LTC and Georgetown operates eight Sunday trips between 7 a.m. and 12 a.m., in addition to its regular weekday/Saturday service.

208 Blue Line: Service between Rehoboth Park & Ride, Dewey, Bethany, and Ocean City, MD operates approximately every 2 hours, 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 a.m.

215 Purple Line: Service between Rehoboth and Long Neck/Millsboro operates 11 trips to Millsboro, 10 trips to Rehoboth from 5:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.

305 Magenta Line: Service between Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride (Middletown), Scarborough Road Park & Ride (Dover), LTC and Rehoboth Park & Ride operates 3 round trips Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, with an added stop at the new South Frederica Park & Ride along DE 1.

Intercounty

Schedule times on some routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 301 (and former Route 45) & New Route 311: Proposal rejected to merge existing Route 45 trips into Route 301, and to create a New Route 311 Express service, due to lack of public support and comments. Proposal did not adequately address customer needs and transfer connections. Xthe proposal was tabled to allow more time to solicit public comments and conduct research. Service will be retained for both Routes 45 and 301, with minor time and routing adjustments. Routes 45 and 301 will enter Wilmington via 1-495 and Walnut St. instead of using Maryland Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Route 311 will not be implemented at this time.

Route 307: Route will be extended to serve the new South Frederica Park & Ride along DE 1



