43-year-old William H. Holloman Jr., of Lewes, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, when a trooper observed a vehicle hauling a trailer without a visible license plate traveling on Prettyman Road, approaching Route 9, in Harbeson. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the operator, 43-year-old William H. Holloman Jr. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle found 59.44 grams of marijuana, 8.78 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Holloman was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance tier one quantity, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges. He was later released on his own recognizance.