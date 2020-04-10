Recognizing the crisis surrounding the coronavirus disease, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation is donating $250,000 to be used for COVID-19 testing, including personal protective equipment and the well-being of frontline healthcare professionals.

The Carl M. Freeman Foundation normally supports and promotes community-based leadership and giving, but stepped outside its normal giving window for this donation. The Foundation’s leaders felt it is important to help keep their employees, this community and health care providers safe.

“We all have to do our part individually with physical distancing, and the Foundation wants to ensure that funding is available for testing of COVID-19 and PPE,” said Michelle Freeman, president and chair, Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “Nothing could be more important today than to support your local healthcare system. We care about the health of our employees, vendor partners and everyone in our community. Our employees live and work in Sussex County and we need healthy employees with access to prompt medical care during this time. We won’t be able to continue that without supporting Beebe’s ability to test for COVID-19. We want doctors and nurses working on the frontlines to be safe as well and our grant will support PPE for them.”

Beebe launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help purchase medical equipment, supplies and costs directly associated with patient care enabling team members to continue to do what it takes to keep everyone safe.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation is very grateful to the Carl M. Freeman Foundation for their transformational gift at this time of need,” said Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Michelle Freeman has always been a strong and loyal supporter of our community, and we are thankful for this special gift that will go directly toward helping us with our increased expenses for supplies and equipment for this pandemic. No doubt, her legacy of philanthropy will be inspiring to others to support Beebe Healthcare.”

Members of the community looking to donate a monetary amount can visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.

Beebe is asking for donations of the following items:

— Unused face and surgical masks, especially N95 masks;

— Eye protectors including safety goggles, safety glasses, clear face shields;

— Surgical and medical gloves;

— Medical garb, suits, scrubs and isolation gowns;

— Cleaning and sanitizer solutions, such as alcohol wipes/pads, bleach wipes or sanitizing wipes;

— Hand sanitizer, including hand sanitizer bottles/pumps/spray bottles;

— Brown paper bags and lunch bags; and

— Alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in healthcare settings.

Items can be dropped off to Beebe’s Population Health Department, 1307 Savannah Road, Lewes. Bins are located on the covered front porch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Donations will be collected frequently throughout the day and stored properly by Population Health team members working in the office. Staff is available for assistance; call 645-3337. Donations left overnight will not be accepted.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief.