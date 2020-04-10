Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaware Guidance Services announced it is available 24 hours a day via its Crisis Hotline — 800-969-4357 — to assist Delaware youth struggling with behavioral health issues and emotional dysregulation as they try to navigate a situation that is completely foreign to them.

“Our children are especially vulnerable during these uncertain times,” said Malia Boone, manager of the Mobile Response and Stabilization Services Youth Crisis Services Program. “Our trained clinical staff are here to help families in crisis and are often able to prevent visits to hospital emergency rooms.”

Through telehealth capabilities, DGS crisis clinicians connect with children and families to provide risk assessment, verbal de-escalation, conflict management, coping skills interventions and safety planning.

For more, visit delawareguidance.org.