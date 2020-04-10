Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, sent a letter April 10 to Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai advocating for the closure of high-risk wet markets in China.

“We write to urgently request that China immediately close all operating wet markets that have a potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic disease into the human population,” the senators wrote.

“Gao Fu, the director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has acknowledged that 'the origin of the new coronavirus is the wildlife sold illegally in a Wuhan (China) seafood market,'” the senators continued. “It is well documented that wet markets in China have been the source of a number of worldwide health problems, and their operation should cease immediately so as to protect the Chinese people and the international community from additional health risks”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/3e8p6YZ.