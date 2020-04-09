No injuries reported

The Laurel Fire Department responded to their third fire this week on Thursday.

Just before 7 a.m. on April 9, firemen were called to the 9000 block of Parker Road in Delmar, where they found smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. Damages are estimated at $15,000.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated and found the blaze to be accidental, caused by a failure of the structure's fixed branch circuit wiring.