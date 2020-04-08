Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement April 8 after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, announced that he has suspended his presidential campaign.

"Sen. Sanders ran a strong, passionate campaign and inspired many Americans with a bold vision for a more progressive future,” said Coons. “I congratulate him on his success.”

"It's now clear that my friend, Joe Biden, will be the Democratic Party's nominee, and I am more confident than ever that he is the best candidate to unite our party and defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Coons.

"Throughout the primary process, Joe has shown an unmatched ability to bring together the broad coalition we need to defeat President Trump,” said Coons. “Joe is a unique candidate with a long record of progressive achievements who has also shown that he's able to work across the aisle to get things done and move our country forward.”

"It's time for us to work together to take on climate change, to rebuild our economy, to provide quality, affordable health care to every American and to make Donald Trump a one-term president,” said Coons.