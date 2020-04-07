Beebe Healthcare recognized Shawna Mayles as the March recipient of the Living Our Values Everyday, or LOVE Letter Award.

Mayles, a behavioral health nurse coordinator at Beebe, was recognized by team members for “persistence, dedication and compassion” that resulted in a patient finding the facility they needed for their medical needs. As the patient was getting into the transport vehicle heading to the facility, he looked at Mayles and said, “You saved my life, thank you.”

“Your relentless desire to provide exceptional care exemplifies our Beebe Values and is breaking down barriers allowing our patients access to care and improving the well-being of our community,” wrote her team. “You touch the lives of so many and inspire all of us.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month; a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich; 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise; the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare;” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team; their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque; and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org or call 644-2900.