The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced April 5 that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Delaware to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, from Jan. 20 forward.

Federal funding is available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75%.

MaryAnn Tierney was named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.