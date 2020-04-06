14-year-old Michaela Watson, of Millville, charged

Delaware State Police have charged a 14-year-old with threatening Indian River High School in Dagsboro.

The Indian River School District reported to Delaware State Police March 9 that a student had made written threats toward the high school. According to police, Michaela Watson, of Millville, made the threats in a journal, specifically targeting the school. She had not been in attendance at the school since mid-January.

On April 2, Watson was charged with felony first-degree attempt to commit assault creating risk of death or serious injury and terroristic threatening. She was later released on $21,000 unsecured bond.