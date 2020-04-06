State Auditor Kathy McGuiness donated a pint of blood to the Blood Bank of Delmarva — and encourages Delawareans to do the same.

“There is a growing concern that COVID-19 could lead to a dire shortage in our nation’s blood supply,” said McGuiness. “Donating blood now is more essential than ever.”

More than 4,000 blood drives have been cancelled nationwide resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 donations.

“The total process takes 10-15 minutes and can greatly impact those in need,” said McGuiness. “I did my part and I encourage others to do the same.”

Blood donation centers remain open and have implemented new protocols to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. It’s also important to note that people can’t transmit coronavirus by donating blood.

McGuiness called on others to give blood during this unpredictable time.