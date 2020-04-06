The Division of Public Health Lab received a shipment of 5,000 rapid test kits from Pinnacle BioLabs on April 4.

DPH’s order had been held for days in Cincinnati by the Food and Drug Administration. The kits, which use blood drawn by a finger stick instead of collecting a nasal swab to obtain a result, will be used primarily to test health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks are suspected. Results can be provided in 5 to 15 minutes.

DPH tested the 10 first responders and health care personnel April 5; all 10 were negative. DPH advised them they could return to their jobs while following precautionary measures such as continued self-monitoring for symptoms and wearing a mask. These individuals had all come into contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19, but were asymptomatic.