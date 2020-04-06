County Bank announced three branches made donations to local nonprofits.

County Bank’s Georgetown branch donated $1,000 to Shepherd’s Office’s food pantry. The yellow house is located at 408 N. Bedford St., Georgetown; those in need can call the organization at 858-4547. For more, visit theshepherdsoffice.webs.com.

County Bank’s Long Neck branch donated $500 to the Community Church of Oak Orchard’s food pantry, 32615 Oak Orchard Road, Millsboro. Those in need should call 945-0633 or email oakorchardchurch@gmail.com. For more, visit facebook.com/oakorchardchurch.

County Bank’s Millville branch donated $1,000 to Ocean View Church of Christ’s food pantry, 55 West Ave., Ocean View. Those in need should contact 539-7468 or email office@ccovde.org. For more, visit ccovde.org.