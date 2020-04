Final 4: 4 items in 2 games, April 6-8 // Championship game, April 9-11

Maybe it should be Martch Madness.



The tournament began with 64 items which are not on display and through voting have narrowed them down to 4 in our quest to find the Ultimate Hidden Gem from storage. The fan-favorites in the "Elite 8" will be exhibited when the Biggs reopens.



Vote now here: Biggs March Madness.