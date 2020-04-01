Scott and Tracy Sipprelle committed $50,000 to Beebe Healthcare’s COVID-19 response efforts, Beebe announced March 28

The Sipprelles, who own a home in Lewes, wanted to support Beebe in an effort to allow the healthcare system to purchase the necessary technology and testing equipment that would allow Beebe to test for COVID-19 at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus.

“We felt compelled to contribute funds to help the hospital prepare and to make the critical investments needed to confront the health crisis. Investing in Beebe is our way of investing in the community,” said the Sipprelles.

“Beebe is working to ensure the optimal process for screening and testing as many Sussex County residents as possible for COVID-19,” said Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. Ois way, we can develop the best methods for illness prevention as well as plans for the expected surge of critically ill patients. The support we receive from Scott and Tracy Sipprelle will help equip team Beebe with the needed equipment to combat this pandemic and save lives in Sussex County.”

The Sipprelle’s donation was to Beebe’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was started to be used to help purchase medical equipment, supplies and costs directly associated with patient care, enabling Beebe team members to continue to do what it takes to keep everyone safe. As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, needs may increase or change. Members of the community looking to donate a monetary amount can visit beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief. More information can be found online for those looking to donate supplies.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation is so grateful to Scott and Tracy for making a major gift to jumpstart our newly established COVID 19 Relief Fund. They have been strong and loyal 1916 Club Members, donating every year to Beebe since they purchased their home,” said Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation. “Realizing that our expenses are increasing exponentially, they reached out immediately to help. No doubt, their gift will inspire others to make a contribution. We are all in this fight together. Every gift counts no matter what the size, and no matter if you are a full-time resident or summer friend. If there ever was a time to make a financial gift to your community nonprofit hospital; the time is now as we are in the midst of fighting a pandemic.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.