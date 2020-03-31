October 25 is the new date for the commencement ceremony.

Wilmington University announced late Tuesday morning that its tentatively rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony for Oct. 25.

Originally scheduled for May 17, university officials postponed the event when Gov. John Carney declared a State of Emergency and urged organizers of large public gatherings to cancel events to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Degrees will still be conferred upon receipt of final grades in the spring, according to a press release from Wilmington University.

“It was difficult to postpone commencement,” Wilmington University President Dr. LaVerne Harmon stated in a press release. “But the safety of everyone, including our graduates and their families, was foremost in our minds. Now that we have a tentative, new date, we’re delighted to plan a special celebration that honors students who have accomplished so much despite unprecedented circumstances.

"We will schedule the date definitively once statewide restrictions are lifted and remain through the fall.”

For more information concerning Wilmington University’s Covid-19 response and preparedness, visit here.