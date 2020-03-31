Yard waste pick-up starts the week of April 5.

Yard waste, trash and recycling services will continue for Kent County customers. This comes as some neighboring cities suspend yard waste or recycling services. In Dover city limits, for example, staff is not collecting yard waste or bulk trash.

Kent County yard waste collection starts the week of April 5. All yard waste must be placed inside the specified green containers.

Reminders

Do not bag yard waste. Bags will not be collected because they cannot be mulched. Place containers outside the night before your regular service. Do not overfill the container. The lid must be closed to be collected.

During this time, the county asks customers to put everything inside the waste containers. Avoid leaving out cardboard bundles or bulk trash items like furniture, carpets, mattresses or appliances. This will make waste pick-up more efficient during a time of uncertainty and possible staff shortages, explained Kelly Pitts, Kent County Levy Court public information officer.

Trash collection schedules are not delayed on Good Friday, Friday, April 10.

One of the county’s vendors indicated a 20% increase in trash from the regular trash containers during the coronavirus pandemic. Under normal conditions, yard waste is traditionally heavy at its start, Pitts said.

For more, call Kent County Public Works at 302-744-2429.