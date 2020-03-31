Donate items at Delaware Tech on April 2, 3 and 4, between the hours of 12 and 6 pm.

Sussex County agencies and lawmakers have collaborated to facilitate a drop-off location for donated personal protective equipment and medical supply items.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, anyone interested in donating PPEs and medical supplies will be able to drop them off at the Delaware Technical Community College's Georgetown Campus, in the parking lot near the baseball field.

The drop-off site will be open and staffed by first responders on April 2, 3 and 4, between the hours of 12 and 6 pm. Contributors will remain in their vehicle and on-site staff will collect the items. All donated items will be distributed by need and availability to police, fire and EMS agencies, as well as to medical facilities throughout Sussex County.

All items must be new and fall into these categories:

All types of unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks Protective suits and medical scrubs Goggles, safety glasses and face shields Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes Medical gloves Hand sanitizer

Optionally, donated items can be collected by first responders at the donator's request. For donation pick-up, contact the Sussex EMS Office at (302) 854-5050.

The facilitation of the drop off-site is a coordinated effort by Sussex County Police Chief’s Council, Delaware Technical Community College, Sussex Emergency Medical Services, Delaware State Police Troops 4, 5 and 7, the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, Reps. Danny Short, Ruth Briggs King, Tim Dukes, Steve Smyk, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, Emergency Response Protocol Safety President Dave Tiberi and Dukes Lumber Company.