But questioning of traveler is limited to the enforcement of the governor's quarantine order

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is enforcing the governor's 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors using “all means and resources at their disposal,” to include traffic stops.

“The specific details of what these traffic stops might entail are not what we should be focusing on in light of the statewide concern over this pandemic,” the department said in a press release on Monday, March 30.

Police do have the right to conduct traffic stops based solely on out-of-state license plates, according to Jonathan Starkey, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for the Office of Governor John Carney.

“They do have that authority - with questions limited to enforcement of the order,” Starkey said.

According to the governor’s state-of-emergency declaration, “Any failure to comply with the provisions contained in a Declaration of a State of Emergency or any modification to a Declaration of the State of Emergency constitutes a criminal offense. State and local law enforcement agencies are authorized to enforce the provisions of any Declaration of a State of Emergency.”