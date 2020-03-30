“Convinced” will be available April 1-5

Calvary Church in Dover has presented free, large-scale Easter productions to the community for decades. This year, the production will be pre-recorded online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Convinced,” will air at the same times it was scheduled to run live April 1-4 at 7 p.m. and April 4 and 5 at 2 p.m. People can watch on www.Calvarydover.org, the Calvary Dover Youtube channel, or their Facebook Page.

“We know that so many in our community have made attending our Easter productions part of

their holiday traditions. We didn’t want to let them down, especially at a time where people need a distraction from our global situation” said Larry Goldberg, creative arts ministry director and director of “Convinced.”

Goldberg said that they are still looking at running the production live sometime in June. “When this all blows over we would love to have the community over to see the production live. It’s a time of year our members look forward to bringing their family and friends,” he said.

For more, visit www.calvarydover.org