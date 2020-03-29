40-year-old Anthony Ireland, of Georgetown, charged

Forty-year-old Anthony Ireland has been banned from Georgetown after being arrested for breaking into vehicles twice in one month. During the early morning hours of Sunday, March 29, the Georgetown Police Department responded to the area of Walter Street for a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers learned that an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and removed cash. Several hours later, police responded to the 400 block of Mary Street for reports of a theft in progress. An unknown male was witnessed entering two of the victim's vehicles. Officers were provided a description of the suspect and his direction of travel. Ireland was found hiding behind a residence near the scene and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of theft under $1,500 and later released, with a no-contact order with the town of Georgetown. Ireland was also arrested on March 18 on multiple theft charges after several cars were broken into in Georgetown's Cinderberry Estates. Any residents who believe they may also be a victim are encouraged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613. You should also contact police if you see Ireland within town limits. The Georgetown Police Department recommends the following to reduce your chance of becoming a victim of theft: Always park in well-lit areas Keep vehicle doors locked Ensure all windows are closed Do not leave keys inside your vehicle Do not leave valuables in your car