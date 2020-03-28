Thirty patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals,while nine people diagnosed with the virus have recovered, according to the Division of Public Health.

This afternoon the Division of Public Health reported a third Delaware resident with the coronavirus has died, and the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 200.

"Sadly, we are reporting the third coronavirus-related death in Delaware, a 76-year-old male from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions," DPH said on Twitter.

The first Delaware resident who died was a 66-year-old man from Sussex County who died in a hospital in another state.

The second death was an 86-year-old man who was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. He had underlying medical conditions.

CASES RISE TO 213

Delaware’s coronavirus cases have risen to 213, with 129 in New Castle County, 25 in Kent and 59 in Sussex.

Thirty patients are hospitalized.

Nine people diagnosed with the virus have recovered, DPH said.