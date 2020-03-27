The 86-year-old man was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark where six residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Division of Public Health. This is the second coronavirus-related death of the Delaware resident.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced Thursday evening the second coronavirus-related death of a Delaware resident -- the first in a long-term care facility.

The 86-year-old man was a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. He had underlying medical conditions. This is the second coronavirus-related death of a Delaware resident. The first was 66-year-old man from Sussex County who died in a hospital in another state.

Six residents of the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Division of Public Health. DHSS is working with the facility to ensure resident and staff safety.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this individual’s death,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “The population who lives in these facilities are at the greatest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions. Unfortunately, this death and the confirmed cases at this facility underscore the need for all long-term care facilities in Delaware to follow strict screening protocols for anyone entering their facilities.”

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NURSING HOMES

On March 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued aggressive measures for nursing homes nationwide to follow with respect to safety at their facilities:

♦ Restricting all visitors, effective immediately, with exceptions for compassionate care, such as end-of-life situations;

♦ Restricting all volunteers and nonessential health care personnel and other personnel (i.e. barbers);

♦ Cancelling all group activities and communal dining;

♦ Implementing active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory systems.

♦ In cases of compassionate care, CMS advises that visitors will be equipped with personal protective equipment such as masks, and the visits will be limited to a specific room.

On March 16, DHSS issued further restrictive and specific guidance to all facilities serving older adults, including screening protocols for visitors, requirements for disinfecting rooms, and reinforcing resident and staff hygiene.

Secretary Walker said DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality will work closely with long-term care facilities in the state to verify that these strong measures are in place at each facility, and if, not, to assist them in implementing stronger protocols.