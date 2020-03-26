32-year-old Robert S. Hill, of Seaford, arrested

Troopers have arrested a Seaford man in relation to a shooting incident.

Troopers were dispatched to Beebe Medical Center after a 41-year-old victim arrived with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim tried to break up a domestic dispute between his roommate, 32-year-old Robert S. Hill, and his roommate's girlfriend at their residence, in the 28000 block of Delaware Avenue in Millsboro. When the victim returned to his room, Hill followed him and and an argument escalated into a physical altercation. At one point, Hill went and got a handgun from his room and allegedly shot the victim in his upper body. The victim was privately transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hill was taken into custody at the residence without incident and charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of a child and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,000 secured bond.