WSFS Bank announced March 25 relief programs to support consumer, small business and commercial customers that have been economically impacted due to COVID-19.

“For more than 188 years, WSFS Bank has stood for one thing: service,” said WSFS Bank Chairman, President and CEO Rodger Levenson. “We stand ready to provide needed relief for our customers during these unprecedented and economically stressful times. We will get through this by working together and doing what’s right for our communities.”

To support customers directly during this pandemic, WSFS Bank is providing borrowers with deferred payment options for consumer, small business and commercial loans; providing SBA disaster assistance for businesses in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania; working with state and federal agencies to help launch any new programs quickly to customers; providing expedited process for credit line increases or originations of new lines of credit for consumers and businesses; increasing remote deposit limits to ensure customers can deposit checks; waiving minimum balance or direct deposit requirements for three months; and waiving early withdrawal penalties for all certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Those impacted by COVID-19 and in need of assistance are encouraged to call 844-937-8263 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to those programs, WSFS has doubled the number of associates available on myWSFS, the secure mobile application that allows customers to communicate via text, initiate transactions, resolve issues and more. Customers can download the application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

For 24/7 access and availability, customers can access online banking and the WSFS mobile app to view transactions, check balances, deposit checks and send and receive person-to-person payments via Zelle in the mobile app.

For more, visit wsfsbank.com/help-guidance/covid-19.