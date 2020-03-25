ChristianaCare is collecting, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25-27 at 110 W. Market St., Newport

ChristianaCare has a collection March 25-27 for medical supplies from the community to help protect health care workers throughout Delaware.

Needed:

unused protective face masks, especially N95 masks; protective suits and medical scrubs; goggles, safety glasses and face shields; cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes; medical gloves; digital and disposable thermometers; hand sanitizer.

ChristianaCare is requesting donations of these items from businesses or community members who have supplies that they do not need.

Monetary donations can be made at christianacare.org/donors.

To keep volunteers and donors safe, people bringing donations should pack the items into the trunk of their car and pull into the donation line; while in line, leave windows up and stay in the car, and wait for a volunteer to unload the items.

People at the site are advised to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet apart. Anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms should not come.

Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25-27 at 110 W. Market St., Newport, with dates to be added. Conducted in partnership with business leaders Richard Piendak and Dave Tiberi, other local businesses and members of the community.

For more, visit christianacare.org.